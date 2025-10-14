HC seeks to know when municipal elections will be held in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday sought to know from the State Election Commission by what time it will be able to conduct the municipal polls in the state.

The court ordered the Commission to furnish a date by which the long pending civic body elections will be conducted in the state.

Justice Ananda Sen was hearing a contempt petition filed by former ward councilor Roshni Khalko against the government for not holding the elections despite an order of the high court in January last year.

Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Home Secretary Vandana Dadel and Urban Development Department Secretary Gyanendra Kumar were present in the court during the day.

The bench pulled up the bureaucrats and expressed its dissatisfaction on the tardy pace of the state in not being able to hold the elections to municipal bodies across the state.

The court will hear the matter again on November 10, when these senior officers were ordered to be physically present.

The bench in the course of hearing was informed by Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan that the process for holding the municipal elections has been initiated.

The report for conducting the elections will soon be presented before the Cabinet which, after granting its approval, will be sent to the State Election Commission for holding the polls, informed advocate general Ranjan.

The Commission informed the court that it will require at least three months after receipt of sanction from the Cabinet to hold the municipal elections.

The bench was not satisfied by the response and sought a timeline for holding the elections by way of an affidavit.

Khalko's counsel Binod Singh said that the high court had directed the government on January 4, 2024 to ensure that municipal elections are conducted within three weeks.