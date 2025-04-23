HC sentences woman to 1-week imprisonment for contemptuous remarks against judiciary

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday convicted a woman on charges of criminal contempt of court for making derogatory comments against the HC over its order favouring dog feeders of a housing society in Navi Mumbai.

A remark like calling the court "dog mafia" is not expected from educated persons, a bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna said and sentenced Vineeta Srinandan to simple imprisonment for a week while also imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on her.

The court refused to accept the apology of Srinandan, a member of the housing society's managing committee, and said, "We will not accept crocodile tears and the routine sorry mantra, usually made by the contemnors in such cases." On the request of Srinandan's lawyer, the bench, however, stayed its order and suspended her sentence for a period of eight days so that she can appeal against it.

The case pertains to a dispute between the society and one of its residents Leela Verma, who in January moved HC, alleging harassment by the managing committee over feeding stray dogs.

The high said on January 21 said if the society had any grievances regarding feeding or the designated areas, it should approach the municipal corporation rather than harassing residents.

The court specifically barred the society from obstructing municipal authorities from taking lawful actions and prohibited interference with residents feeding strays at designated spots.

Verma had said that as per the law, residents' welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners' associations (AOAs) should allow stray animals to be fed on their premises. It also requires local authorities to designate feeding areas and make necessary arrangements for community animals.

Pursuant to the court order, Srinandan had issued certain emails to other committee members in which she made contemptuous remarks against the judges.

After the bench was informed of the said emails, it initiated contempt proceedings against Srinandan.

The HC on Wednesday said the emails and letters exchanged appeared to amount to criminal contempt of court.

The tone and content of this communication were "conscious and brazenly derogatory," showing clear disregard for the HC's previous order dated January 21, the court said.

Such a remark like calling the court "dog mafia" is not expected from educated persons, the HC said. PTI SP GK