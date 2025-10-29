HC sets aside DM's order asking Samajwadi Party to vacate Moradabad office

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has set aside Moradabad district administration's order that asked the Samajwadi Party to vacate the bungalow housing its office in the district.

Moradabad District Magistrate Anuj Singh had, on September 16, 2025, cancelled the allotment of Kothi number four, Chakkar Ki Mill area in Civil Lines, which had been in Mulayam Singh Yadav's name for the past 31 years. The DM also issued a notice to vacate the bungalow within 30 days.

On October 6, the local administration attempted to take possession of the bungalow by force. SP workers had requested time till October 10 to vacate the bungalow.

The order on Tuesday was passed by a bench comprising Justices Arindam Sinha and Satya Vir Singh on a writ petition filed by Samajwadi Party leader Jaiveer Singh against the DM's notices.

During the court proceeding, the petitioner's counsel contended that the DM's action was malicious as there was no illegality in the allotment. The property belongs to Nagar Nigam (municipal corporation), therefore, the DM has no right to get the premises vacated, the counsel said.

However, it was pleaded on behalf of the district administration that the property belongs to the state government and Nagar Nigam is merely its patron. Therefore, there is nothing illegal in the notice. PTI CORR RAJ RT RT