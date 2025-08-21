HC sets aside notice to shut down madrassas

Lucknow, Aug 21 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday set aside the notices issued to several madrassas in Shrawasti district for closing down the institutes.

The bench, however, granted liberty to the state to issue fresh notices in accordance with law.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia disposed of the petitions filed by Madarsa Moinul Islam Qasmiya Samiti and other madarssas separately.

The court on June 5 passed an interim order staying these notices.

The order considered the plea of the petitioners which said before asking the madarssas to close down, no notices were served on them.

It was also placed before the bench that notices were issued without application of mind as all notices contained the same number.

"The state authorities have taken action against the madarsas without affording them any opportunity to make their submissions and hence the state action is entirely illegal and mala-fide," the petitioners said.

Opposing the pleas, the state stressed the action was taken under Uttar Pradesh Non-Governmental Arabic and Persian Madarsa Recognition, Administration and Services Regulations, 2016 and there was no illegality in the state action.

Considering the notices were defective and no adequate opportunity was granted to the madarssas before taking action against them, the bench set aside the notices with liberty to the state to pass fresh order.