HC sets aside order restraining Music Academy from conferring M S Subbulakshmi award on Krishna

Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday set aside an interim injunction granted by a single judge, which restrained the city-based Music Academy from conferring an award named after the legendary musician MS Subbulakshmi, on singer T M Krishna.

A division bench comprising Justices S S Sundar and P Dhanabal passed the order while allowing an appeal filed by the Music Academy, challenging the single judge' s order dated November 19, 2024.

Passing orders on a suit filed by V Srinivasan, grandson of Subbulakshmi, Justice G.Jayachandran had on November 19 restrained the Music Academy from conferring the award on Krishna, a well-known Carnatic music singer.

The judge however, had then said there was no bar on conferring the award without using the name of Subbulakshmi to recognize Krishna's achievement.

In his suit, Srinivasan had alleged that since Krishna had been making "vile, vituperative and scandalous attacks" on his grandmother on social media and maligning the late singer's reputation, he should not be given such an award.

Earlier, the Music Academy had decided to confer the Sankita Kalanidhi M S Subbulakshmi award on Krishna for the year 2024. PTI CORR SA