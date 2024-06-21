HC slams govt on Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, seeks report on steps to curb sale of illicit arrack

Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Slamming the Tamil Nadu government for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, in which 47 persons died, the Madras High Court on Friday directed it to file a detailed report on the steps taken to curb the sale of illicit arrack in the state.

A division bench comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu gave the directive while posting to June 26, further hearing of a Public Interest Litigation filed by AIADMK legal wing secretary I S Inbadurai. The PIL sought a direction to the state government to transfer to CBI, the investigation into the crime/offence, sale of illicit arrack by accused persons in Kallakurichi district.

The report should also contain as to the action taken into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, besides, the action taken pursuant to a similar incident in Villupuram's Marakanam last year, the bench added.

When the case came up for hearing, the bench orally observed this case was about the lives of the people and therefore the court wants to know as to what action was taken by the police to curb sale of illicit arrack and how many cases were filed in the state in the last one year.

The bench also said it had read a news report regarding illicit arrack being sold in Kallakurichi even before this tragedy.

Even some Youtubers had spoken about it. The National Human Rights Commission had also issued a notice in this regard to the Tamil Nadu government in May. It had called for a detailed report on steps taken to curb the sale of spurious liquor. This was not the first time the state machinery had failed in preventing deaths due to spurious liquor, the bench added.

Advocate general P S Raman said the official figure of deaths in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy was 47 so far. The government has taken earnest steps to treat the remaining 117 persons. It was taking steps to curb the sale of illicit arrack.

The district collector has been transferred, he added.