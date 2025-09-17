HC stays arrest of SP student wing leader Ajay Yadav in alleged extortion case

Prayagraj, Sep 17 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the arrest of Ajay Yadav, National Vice-President of Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, in an extortion case.

An FIR was lodged at Police Station Colonelganj here against the leader of the Samajwadi Party's student wing on the charge extortion.

A bench comprising Justices Rajiv Gupta and Rajiv Lochan Shukla on stayed the arrest of petitioner Ajay Yadav alias Ajay Samrat and asked the state counsel to file an affidavit in the matter.

In his petition, Yadav claimed that during the Kumbh Mela early this year, he had made allegations about misappropriation of public money because of which the FIR was lodged to target him.