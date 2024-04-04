HC stays bailable warrants against MP BJP chief Sharma, ex-CM Chouhan

Jabalpur, Apr 4 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed a special court’s order for the issuance of bailable warrants against former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president V D Sharma in a criminal defamation case.

The court noted that the two leaders are contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and are busy with it.

The special court here had on Tuesday issued bailable warrants against Chouhan and Sharma for not furnishing "undertakings" in the criminal defamation case filed by Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha.

Sharma is seeking a second term from the Khajuraho parliamentary constituency, while Chouhan has been fielded by the BJP from Vidisha.

“As an interim measure, the impugned orders dated March 22 and April 2 are directed to be stayed and it is also directed that warrants as directed to be issued against the petitioners shall not be issued till the next date of hearing,” said a single bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi on Wednesday.

In the present situation, it would be appropriate to stay the impugned orders as an interim measure, the HC said in its order.

In their plea challenging the order of the special court, which deals with cases tied to lawmakers, petitioners Sharma, Chouhan and ex-minister Bhupendra Singh said they are senior leaders of the ruling party.

“They are also contesting parliamentary elections from their respective constituencies as they have been declared candidates by the party to contest the election and as such they are very busy in fulfilling the requirements of submitting their candidature (nomination form) and for that reason they could not submit their personal undertaking before the court,” the court noted.

Senior Advocate RN Singh, who represented the petitioners, contended that the complaint against his clients was politically motivated and an attempt to tarnish their political careers.

Referring to the petition, the court said, “He submits that the petitioners have all respect towards the order of the court and they will comply with the same and appear before the court as and when directed.” The court also noted that Sharma and Chouhan had sought reprieve due to their busy schedule on account of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Looking to the fact that petitioner Nos. 1 and 2 are contesting Lok Sabha Election and their constituencies from where they are contesting the election are very far from the Jabalpur Court and when counsel appeared and moved an application showing helplessness to get undertaking then the petitioners could be exempted from furnishing their undertaking,” the court said in its order.

On March 22, the special court granted exemption to Sharma, Chouhan and Singh from personal appearance in the case till June 7.

However, on April 2, the special court ordered the issuance of bailable warrants against the BJP leaders for not furnishing “undertakings”.

But it was not clear what kind of undertakings were to be furnished, their lawyer Shyam Vishwakarma had said, adding that the BJP leaders then moved the court seeking clarification. The court order of Tuesday was not available yet.

On January 19 last year, the special court had ordered the registration of a defamation suit against the BJP leaders after prima facie finding sufficient evidence for trial on a complaint by Congress leader Tankha.

Tankha, a senior Supreme Court lawyer and former state advocate general, alleged in his complaint that the BJP leaders tarnished his image by wrongly claiming that he was involved in a Supreme Court case related to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in 2021 Panchayat elections in the state.

He has also filed a civil defamation suit against Sharma, Chouhan and Singh, demanding damages of Rs 10 crore. PTI COR LAL NR