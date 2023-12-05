HC stays criminal proceedings against Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary '

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed criminal proceedings initiated by a local court against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary for alleged violation of model code and Covid norms in 2022.

Advertisment

Justice Raj Veer Singh, while staying the proceedings, asked the state counsel to file a reply and fixed February 3, 2024 for next hearing in the case.

An FIR was filed against the two at Dadri police station in Greater Noida in 2022.

A petition challenging the charge sheet as well as the entire proceedings was filed by Akhilesh Yadav and others. PTI COR RAJ DV DV DV