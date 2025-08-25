HC stays criminal proceedings against ex-UP minister Rewati Raman Singh

Prayagraj (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has stayed the proceedings in a criminal case against former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Rewati Raman Singh, who allegedly tried to enter a polling booth illegally during the 2024 elections.

According to the FIR, Singh had an altercation with police officials at the polling booth at the Lekhpal Training School in the Kareli area.

The order was passed on August 21 by Justice Samir Jain, who was hearing a petition filed by Singh.

According to the petitioner's counsel, no offence was committed by his client as the only allegation against him was that he was present near the polling booth in violation of rules and there were no mention in the FIR that he had raised slogans or tried to obstruct the police personnel. But in spite of that, the trial court had taken cognisance in the present matter, the lawyer told the high court.

The FIR in the case was lodged on May 25, 2024 against Singh, his driver and 50 of his unidentified supporters, alleging that on the polling day, the petitioner was present near the polling booth and when police arrived there, his supporters started raising slogans and tried to obstruct them from performing their official duty.

According to the FIR, the petitioner had entered the polling area without permission. PTI COR RAJ RC