HC stays proceedings against BJP leader for 'disclosing' identity in sexual assault case

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed proceedings against Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor in the trial court for allegedly sharing a copy of the FIR on social media in a minor’s sexual assault case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja said the trial court proceedings against Kapoor be kept in abeyance till the next date of hearing before it, on March 23, 2026.

The high court issued the notice on Kapoor’s petition -- challenging the trial court’s order for framing charges against him in the case.

The BJP leader came under scanner in June 2021 for allegedly sharing on social media the FIR copy in the sexual assault case lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was booked for allegedly sharing details of the survivor, which is punishable under the Act.

In June 2021, a 42-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and threatening a minor girl here. On the same night, Kapoor allegedly posted on social media the FIR copy as well as images of the accused.

Recently, the trial court framed charges against him under Section 23 of the POCSO Act, which bars disclosing details of a minor sexual assault survivor. The offence is punishable with a maximum of one year's imprisonment.

In the high court, Kapoor’s counsel contended that the screenshots containing the FIR copy are not even legible, and it was impossible to ascertain the contents and name of the victim in it.

The counsel said no person reading the tweet could have known the details or contents of the screenshots or have knowledge of the survivor’s identity. PTI SKV PRK PRK