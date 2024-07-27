HC stays suspension of homeguard commandant Manish Dubey

Prayagraj, Jul 27 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has stayed the suspension of Homeguard Commandant Manish Dubey who was accused of "immoral conduct", saying the imputations against him are "vague" and do not show that whatever he "does in his private life is directly interfering with the discharge of his duties".

Alok Maurya, a sanitation worker, had alleged that his wife SDM Jyoti Maurya and Dubey were having an illicit relationship. He had claimed before the media that after their marriage in 2010, he had supported Jyoti's studies but when she cleared the PCS examination and was appointed SDM in 2015, her attitude towards him changed and she asked for a divorce.

Amid the controversy, Dubey was suspended on November 7, 2023, by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home Guards), Lucknow, following which he moved the high court.

Taking up Dubey's plea, Justice JJ Munir directed the state government counsel to file a reply within three weeks and also directed the listing of the case on August 27, 2024, for the next hearing.

Staying the suspension, the HC directed that the petitioner be permitted to discharge his duties and that his salary be paid regularly.

"Most of the charges, on which the petitioner has been suspended include some kind of immoral behaviour by the petitioner in communicating on Whatsapp with a married woman, chatting with her and like allegations," the court said.

"The reply received, which cull out summary charges against the petitioner, do not show that on account of whatever the petitioner does in his private life is directly interfering with the discharge of his duties", it added.

The court, in its order passed on July 26, said "Also, most of the imputations are rather indeterminate or vague. There is only one charge that speaks about the petitioner leaving headquarters to go to a hotel in Delhi.

"The petitioner is posted at Ghaziabad. It does not appear if the short spell of time involved in travelling to Delhi from Ghaziabad without permissions to leave headquarters can lead to the imposition of majority penalty." SDM Jyoti Maurya has filed a divorce petition at Family Court, Prayagraj.