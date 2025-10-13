HC stays trial court proceedings against former SP MLA Irfan Solanki in extortion case

Prayagraj, Oct 13 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday stayed proceedings in the trial court against former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in a 2022 case of extortion and cheating.

The order was passed by Justice Samir Jain on a petition filed by Solanki challenging the chargesheet as well as proceedings in the case, including the summoning order dated November 15, 2022, in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kanpur Nagar.

The case was registered on February 6, 2022, under Section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Jajmau police station of Kanpur Nagar.

The FIR alleged that Irfan Solanki and co-accused Rizwan Solanki wanted to take possession of the land of some poor persons, and an objection was made by the informant Akeel Ahma. Thereafter, the accused threatened the informant and demanded Rs 10 lakh.

Appearing on behalf of the former MLA, his counsel contended that he is innocent and has been falsely implicated in this case. The allegations levelled by the informant against the applicant are wholly false.

At the time of the incident, the applicant, Irfan Solanki, was a Member of the Legislative Assembly and he was targeted due to political enmity, the petition claimed.

After hearing the counsel for the applicant and the additional advocate general, the court fixed November 17 for further hearing and stayed further proceedings before the CJM Kanpur Nagar till that time.