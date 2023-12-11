HC suggests PPP model for restoration of tram services in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday suggested that the public-private partnership (PPP) model can be used to restore and rejuvenate tram services in Kolkata, the only city in the country to still have them functional.

Tram services started in 1873 in Kolkata, the then capital of British India, as horse-drawn carriages, and electric tramcars started in the city in 1902. They run in only a few routes at present.

Observing that world over old tramcars have been restored, a division bench comprising Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya suggested that the tramcars be aesthetically done up and painted in colours that match the culture of the city.

Provided that a proper PPP module is created, several private players would be willing to participate in the exercise that may be undertaken by the West Bengal government, the court said.

This aspect can be considered by a court-appointed committee in its deliberations, and appropriate recommendations made, it added.

The court said that the committee needs to consider the modernisation of tramcars and make them appealing, and provide better seats and lighting, which will not only encourage office-goers but will also act as a source of entertainment.

The court adjourned the hearing of the PIL seeking restoration and rejuvenation of tram services in the metropolis, expressing hope that the government will give a thought to its suggestion of the PPP model.

The bench noted that two meetings of a court-appointed committee for the rejuvenation of tram services and preserving the cultural heritage of Kolkata were held and a report was submitted.

Noting that the Kolkata Police objected to the running of trams in several routes on the ground that trams are very slow and causes traffic congestion, the court said that they are only one of the stakeholders and their view alone cannot be the final word.

The court noted that people have fond memories of tram services in Kolkata, and several youngsters are also keen on the restoration of the services and maintaining the rich heritage.

Holding that the objections raised by the Kolkata Police or any other governmental authority should be examined, the court said that ways and means have to be found as to how best those can be addressed.

The bench said that the 18-member committee, which has members from various professions, should bear in mind that it has been constituted for the restoration of tram services in the city and not otherwise.

The court noted that the police have given a report suggesting that tramcars can ply in the city only in the Esplanade-Khidirpur and the Esplanade-Nonapukur routes. PTI AMR SOM