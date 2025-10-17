HC summons Uttarkashi DM over illegal construction in eco-sensitive zone

Nainital, Oct 17 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has summoned the district magistrate of Uttarkashi and other officials to appear in connection with a petition against illegal construction of hotels and resorts along a riverbank in the Bhagirathi Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

The petition has alleged that the constructions are in violation of a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order.

A division bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Alok Mahara asked the officials to submit a report on whether the NGT's directives have been duly complied with.

The Himalayan Citizen Vision Forum has filed a public interest litigation in the high court alleging that uncontrolled and unauthorised construction has been carried out along the riverbank from Gomukh to Uttarkashi in the Bhagirathi Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), violating environmental norms.

The petitioner claimed that such unregulated construction is a major cause of frequent natural disasters in the Uttarkashi region.

The plea requested a complete ban on construction activities in these areas and urged strict action against illegal structures.

It also stated that in order to attract nature lovers and promote tourism centred around "mountain views", the government is permitting camps, hotels, and resorts near glaciers and along river banks without prior scientific surveys. This poses a serious threat to life and property, the petition said.

The petition said the government should conduct a scientific and environmental study of the area before granting any construction permission to prevent loss of life and property during floods or other disasters.

The government has argued that permission is granted only in areas found suitable after survey and evaluation.

After hearing both parties, the court directed the government to submit a comprehensive survey report of the entire area. PTI DPT MPL SKY SKY