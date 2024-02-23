HC takes note of patients being treated on street in Maharashtra’s Buldhana; seeks govt affidavit

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Friday took note of food poisoning patients being treated on a street outside a hospital in Maharashtra's Buldhana district and sought an affidavit from the government.

Government pleader P P Kakade submitted to the bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor that the hospital had a capacity of only 30 beds and around 150 persons had come complaining of uneasiness and stomach issues.

“All the persons had food poisoning after consuming sweet from a local temple. The hospital capacity was only 30 but it had enough staff and medicines," Kakade said.

He added that the patients were immediately treated and were discharged the next day.

“Their condition was not serious. We could not treat them inside the hospital and hence treated them outside,” Kakade told the court.

The bench then questioned what if anyone's condition had suddenly turned serious.

“How far is the district hospital from the place where this incident occurred? What if some patient suffered seriously and required urgent medicare?” CJ Upadhyaya asked.

Kakade said the district hospital was 100 kilometres away and if any patient's condition had worsened, then he or she would have been transferred there.

The bench directed Kakade to file an affidavit submitting these details and posted the matter for further hearing after ten days.

The incident took place on Tuesday night during the ‘Harinam Saptah’, a week-long religious event, at Somthana village in Lonar taluka, Buldhana district collector Kiran Patil had told PTI earlier. Images of the patients being administered fluids in an open space were reported by the media. PTI SP NR