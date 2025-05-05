HC takes suo motu cognizance of long adoption waiting period; seeks response from authorities

Mumbai, May 5 (PT) The Bombay High Court on Monday took suo motu (on its own) cognizance of reported delay and long waiting period in adoption cases, and sought the response from the Centre and the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice M S Karnik said a public interest litigation has been initiated based on a letter it received after a media report highlighted the grievances of couples who wished to adopt children.

As per the media report, the average adoption waiting period had increased to more than three years in India.

The bench appointed senior counsel Milind Sathe and advocate Gaurav Shrivastava as the amicus curiae (to assist the court) in the matter.

The judges directed the Centre and CARA to file their affidavits and posted the matter for further hearing on June 23.

Citing data on the CARA dashboard, the news report said over 35,000 prospective parents across various categories have registered to adopt, while the number of children available for adoption was around 2,400. PTI SP NR