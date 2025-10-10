HC tells TN govt to issue directions against construction of buildings on water bodies

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue necessary directions to the effect that if any public building was found built on a water body, action shall be initiated against the authority who sanctioned the construction.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan gave the directive while passing interim orders on a Public Interest Litigation plea.

The petition sought flagged new government buildings --Primary Health Centre and Panchayat Office-- on the land recorded as water body in Mayiladuthurai district.

The bench said, "We are inclined to pass a detailed order in the matter". The State shall submit an appropriate proposal for shifting of these buildings so as to clear the water body, within eight weeks.

