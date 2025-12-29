HC tells trial court to expedite cases against Yemeni; says his detention financial burden on govt

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has directed a local court here to expedite trial against a Yemen national in two narcotics cases as detaining him in India pending the cases was causing unnecessary burden on the government exchequer.

A bench of Justices A S Gadkari and R R Bhonsale, in the order passed last week, said since complaints are pending against the Yemen national for final adjudication, he cannot be deported to his country of origin and he has to be detained/ retained in India.

"This is causing unnecessary burden on the government exchequer in providing him the basic necessities of life," HC said.

The bench directed the concerned magistrate court to dispose of the two cases within a period of three months.

Accused Galal Naji Mohammed had moved HC seeking a direction to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to grant him visa.

As per his plea, he had entered India with necessary documents but was arrested last year in two Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The petition claimed the man's visa has already expired, but since he is facing criminal cases here his visa has not been extended and he cannot be deported to Yemen.

Advocate Aruna Pai, appearing for the Union government, submitted to the court that as per the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for such cases, the accused will have to apply for extension of visa and the same shall be processed within three weeks.

The bench accepted the statement and directed the petitioner to submit his application as per the SOP within a week.

The court also directed the prosecuting agency to cooperate with the trial court in expeditious disposal of the cases. PTI SP BNM