HC terms appointment of 61 officials on deputation at Gwalior civic body as illegal

Gwalior, May 20 (PTI) The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday held as illegal the appointment of 61 officers and employees, including the municipal commissioner, posted in the Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) on deputation.

The High Court questioned these appointments and ordered the officials to be sent to their parent departments.

Justice G S Ahluwalia passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Dr Anuradha Gupta, questioning the appointment of Dr Anuj Sharma, a health officer in the GMC.

The court, in its order, stated that for the post of municipal commissioner, the government should have issued an order to send him on deputation, but it was not done.

The petition stated that Dr Sharma is a veterinarian, while the health officer should have an MBBS degree.

After this, the court asked for Dr Sharma's transfer and sought a list of officers and employees who had come on deputation to the GMC.

A list of 61 employees and officers on deputation at the GMC was submitted to the High Court.

The court termed the appointment of these 61 employees "illegal" and ordered them to be sent to their parent department.

It also ordered action against officers who have been posted without proper qualifications.

The court further asked the municipal corporation why employees were being brought in on deputation instead of making permanent appointments.

The high court gave the responsibility of serving notices to municipal commissioner Sangh Priya.

The court also noted that the corporation's additional commissioner, Anil Kumar Dubey, had submitted a false affidavit in the case. But, the contempt action against him will be decided later. PTI COR BNS MAS ARU