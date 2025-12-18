HC to continue hearing cough syrup matter on Friday

Prayagraj, Dec 18 (PTI) In the matter of adulterated cough syrup having codeine-substance, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till Friday.

The court is hearing the writ petitions filed by Virendra Lal verma and others along with connected writ petitions seeking stay of arrest and quashing of the FIR lodged against them at Varanasi. The interim protection of stay of arrest will continue.

The order was passed by a two judges bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Achal Sachdev hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the FIRs lodged at various police stations in the state of Uttar Pradesh.