HC to decide Sachin Waze's temporary bail plea in corruption case next week

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it would pass the order on August 23 on an interim bail application filed by dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in a corruption case also involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Waze has sought to be released on bail claiming that he has turned an approver, and all the other accused including Deshmukh are out on bail.

Keeping him in jail even after he was declared an approver violated his fundamental rights, Waze's counsel Aabad Ponda argued during the hearing.

The investigation agency CBI, represented by advocate Raja Thakare, opposed the plea, arguing that Waze was yet to be examined by the court in the case.

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande said it would pass orders on interim bail on August 23.

The special CBI court here in 2022 allowed Waze to turn approver and depose as a prosecution witness.

He was originally arrested in March 2021 for his alleged role in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai, and the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Waze, an assistant inspector with the Mumbai crime branch before he was dismissed, is currently in judicial custody.

The corruption case was registered after the high court in April 2021 directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to carry out a preliminary inquiry into former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations of corruption and misuse of official powers against Anil Deshmukh.

The CBI, based on its inquiry, registered an FIR against Deshmukh, his associates, and Waze.

Singh alleged that Deshmukh, then home minister, had directed police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the metropolis.

He also alleged that Waze, suspended earlier after he was made an accused in an alleged fake encounter case, was reinstated in the police force and was collecting money on behalf of Deshmukh.

The other accused in the case are Deshmukh's former aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. All three are out on bail. PTI SP KRK