HC to hear on Jan 17 PIL challenging UP govt's control of temples, their festivals

Prayagraj, Dec 9 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court will next month hear a PIL filed by former Union minister Subramanian Swamy against the Uttar Pradesh government taking over "control and management" of some temples and their religious functions.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Vikas Budhwar on Monday fixed January 17, 2025, for hearing the petition.

In the PIL, Swamy has challenged government orders of 2017 by which the state government has taken control and management of Melas and festivals of some temples.

In this regard, a notification was issued on September 18, 2017 and a government order dated November 3, 2017. In the PIL, it has been contended that these orders violate Articles 14, 25 and 31-A of the Constitution.

The petition said that the state government arbitrarily, unconstitutionally and illegally took management and control of temples and their religious functions.

The temples mentioned are Lalita Devi Shakti Peeth, Vindhyawasni Shakti Peeth, Maa Pateshwari Peeth, Devipatan, Shakumbhari Mata Mandir Saharanpur and Naimishyaran, Sitapur.

As Swamy did not appear, a request was made on his behalf by his counsel to adjourn the case.