HC to resume video conferencing from Monday

Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka is set to resume video conferencing facility from Monday with stricter guidelines for participants on a pilot basis.

Advertisment

The HC had suspended the facility on December 5 following "mischief" by unknown persons who had streamed obscene videos during court proceedings.

An FIR has been registered against unknown suspects in this regard.

In fresh guidelines issued by the Registrar of the High Court on Saturday, registration of participants is mandatory.

"Before getting registration in the Zoom Platform by signup procedure, each Advocate, party-in-person, Litigant, Government Department shall mandatorily register in the High Court Online Digital Case Diary portal," the modified guidelines states.

Regarding the mandatory requirement, the HC said, "The requirement of mandatory registration in online digital case diary is necessary to whitelist the email IDs Provided therein for giving them access to the Court Hall Proceedings through VC. The said measure is necessitated to safeguard the cyber security issue." PTI COR GMS SS