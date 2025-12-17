HC transfers case of Rahul Gandhi's citizenship from Raebareli to Lucknow after complainant claims security threat

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday transferred a criminal complaint questioning the citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli to Lucknow after the petitioner claimed that he was receiving life threats there and cannot get a fair hearing.

Justice BR Singh passed the order on the petition of S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka who has filed the criminal complaint before the Special MP/MLA Court in Raebareli, levelling several allegations against Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi under BNS sections, Official Secrets Act, Foreigners Act and Passport Act.

In his plea before the high court, the petitioner claimed that when he goes to Raebareli, he gets life threats, and urged the court to transfer the matter to Lucknow. It was said in the petition that a fair hearing is not possible due to local conditions.

Citing security reasons, the petitioner sought intervention of the High Court.

After hearing the plea, the HC ordered that the case be transferred to Lucknow.