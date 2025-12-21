HC transfers minor girl's death case to CBI; orders time-bound, court-monitored probe

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has transferred the probe into the unnatural death of a 13-year-old minor girl to CBI, directing the agency to submit a status report to the chief judicial magistrate here within three months of commencing the investigation.

The girl's father, Mukhtyar Ali, a resident of the Jandyal village in Bhalwal tehsil of Jammu, approached the court in October last year, demanding transfer of the investigation to the crime branch, as he suspected that his daughter was subjected to rape and murder.

The girl was found hanging from a tree near her residence on August 15, 2024.

Justice Rahul Bharti, while disposing of Ali's writ petition filed through advocate Deepika Pushkar Nath, directed the CBI to conduct preliminary verification followed by investigation in accordance with the CBI manual read with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The direction came in a three-page order after the personal appearance of SSP, CBI Jammu, Venkateswarlu Chandu and Deputy Superintendent of Police and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Akhnoor, Virender Gupta, along with the enquiry officer on December 18.

The court directed the SDPO to hand over the entire enquiry record to the CBI, after translating all Urdu-script documents into Hindi or English by January 18, and formally deliver it to the agency by the next day.

The high court directed the CBI to apprise the chief judicial magistrate, Jammu of the status of the inquiry or investigation within three months of its commencement to ensure effective judicial monitoring and to prevent any laxity in the probe.

Gharota police station, Jammu has been directed to extend all necessary cooperation to the CBI.