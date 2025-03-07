HC upholds election of Dayanidhi Maran

Chennai, March 7 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday rejected a petition, challenging the election of DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran from Chennai Central constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh dismissed the election petition filed by advocate M L Ravi, who was also a candidate from Chennai Central constituency.

The judge allowed another original application filed by Dayanidhi Maran, which sought to strike off certain pleadings made in the election petition filed by Ravi.

"In the light of the order passed in O.A.No.103 of 2025 today i.e dated March 7, 2025, no cause of action survives in this election petition. Accordingly, the above election petition stands rejected", the judge added.

In his order passed in the application filed by Dayanidhi Maran, the judge said the petitioner has merely come up with an approximation of what expenditure would have been incurred by the applicant (Dayanidhi Maran) towards pasting of stickers in the houses of the constituency.

There was no material available to even prima facie conclude that the stickers that were pasted in the houses of the constituency were directly attributable to the applicant. The petitioner wants this Court to act upon the approximation of the expenditure that could have been incurred by the applicant so as to add it to the total expenditure of the applicant. This attempt made by him was too far-fetched and the pleadings available do not make out a cause of action for corrupt practice or in violation of Section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, the judge added.

The judge said the next issue pertains to the allegations made by the election petitioner regarding the expenses towards providing breakfast, lunch and tea to the booth agents and the expenses that could have been incurred for providing the tables and chairs used by them outside the booths.

This allegation made by him was bereft of particulars and it was more in the nature of an assumption. It must be borne in mind that these booth agents werre none other than the party cadres, who were working for their political party and the Court cannot assume that all these party cadres were provided with food, beverages, chairs and tables by the candidates themselves, the judge added.

The judge said the last portion of the election petition pertains to the averments, which dealt with the mismatch between the expenditure, which was actually incurred by the candidate and which was not properly reflected in the register and the accounts submitted by the candidate to the Election Commission.

In the petition, the election petitioner speaks about a rally that was conducted on April 14 and 15, 2024. For this purpose, he relied upon the video clippings. In the considered view of this Court, those video clippings nowhere show that the applicant had participated in the rally. Without any materials, the petitioner assumed that this rally was organized by the applicant.

The averments made neither show the participation of the applicant nor were material facts available to add the expenditure submitted by the applicant towards the conduct of the political rally, the judge added.

The judge said it was quite evident from the averments contained in the main election petition that the petitioner assumed certain expenditure to be attributable to the applicant without any material facts and based on mere presumptions and it does not make out a cause of action to prima facie establish that there was a corrupt practice. PTI CORR SA