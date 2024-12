HD Deve Gowda appeals to central govt to look into drinking water shortage in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday appealed to the Union government to look into the drinking water shortage in Bengaluru.

Making a special mention in the Rajya Sabha, the JD(S) leader noted that due to the water shortage, people were forced to buy water from private operators in Bengaluru.

"With folded hands, I would like to appeal to the Union government to solve this problem," the former prime minister said.

He noted that private operators were charging exorbitantly for the water supply in the city.

Raghav Chadha of AAP asked the government to bestow Bharat Ratna award for freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"I request the government that it announces Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh. If it happens the coming generations of this country would hail this House (Rajya Sabha)," he added.

BJD member Sasmit Patra sought special category status for Orissa.

He noted that the state has suffered due to various natural disasters which have led to massive economic loss for the state. PTI MSS MR