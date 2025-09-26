'He cared only about his family, while we work for all': Nitish in veiled dig at Lalu

Patna, Sep 26 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday made a veiled dig at his arch-rival and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, accusing the latter of indulging in dynastic politics and "caring" only about his family.

Without taking Prasad's name, Kumar made the remark during the launch of Bihar's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The NDA government in the state has been working tirelessly for the overall development of the state, and also for the empowerment of women. The previous government, before 2005, did nothing for the women of the state. Everyone knows that when he (Lalu Prasad) was removed, he made his wife (Rabri Devi) the CM. He has cared about his family only, whereas we work for all, for the people of the state," Kumar said.

Rabri Devi became the chief minister in 1997 when her husband, Lalu Prasad, had to step down following a CBI charge-sheet in the fodder scam. Later, he was convicted in a fodder scam case.

"After the NDA government came to power in November, 2005, the state witnessed tremendous growth, be it in education, healthcare, or any other sector," Kumar claimed.

"The rule of law prevails in the state... that is the top priority of the government. We have given special attention to women's empowerment," the CM said.

The PM launched Bihar's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana virtually from Delhi, and transferred Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women. The Rs 7,500-crore scheme, an initiative of Bihar's NDA government, is aimed at promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

Kumar, his deputy Samrat Choudhary, and several Union and state ministers joined the event through video conference from Patna. A large number of women of the state also joined it virtually.

The launch of the scheme assumes significance ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state. PTI PKD ACD