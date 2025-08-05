'He discharged all his responsibilities well': Nitish mourns death of Satyapal Malik

Patna, Aug 5 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday express grief over the death of veteran leader Satyapal Malik, who had served as the governor of the state for close to a year.

In his condolence message, Kumar fondly recalled Malik's gubernatorial tenure which lasted from October 04, 2017, to August 22, 2018.

"Malik also served as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya. He discharged all his responsibilities well. His death is an irreparable loss to the field of politics," said the JD(U) supremo.

Malik died in the afternoon at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi. PTI NAC SOM