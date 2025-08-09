He has a 'polluted mindset': Himachal governor on ex-MP's remark over natural calamities

Shimla, Aug 9 (PTI) Taking exception to remarks of former Samajwadi Party MP S T Hassan that natural calamities are occurring in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as a "particular religion was not being respected," Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday said that he has a "polluted mindset", which needs to be purified.

"It appears that Hassan is not aware of the glorious traditions of Himachal and Uttarakhand, known as 'Dev Bhumi', where the wellbeing of entire mankind is imbibed in prayers and all the religions are respected," he told media persons after performing a 'havan' at the Raj Bhawan to pay homage to those who died or are missing in the calamities.

"The 'havan' is being performed for emancipation from the curse of nature and sending the message that the world will change, if we change ourselves," he explained.

The governor said that development should be on scientific basis and both the private people and the government must take required safeguards.

He added that if houses are constructed on the banks of rivers and nallahs (drains), damages and losses due to disasters are inevitable. PTI BPL MNK MNK