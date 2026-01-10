He is totally unsound, says son of Kashmiri man detained at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) The family of the 55-year-old Kashmiri man, who was detained at the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya after he allegedly tried to offer namaz, claimed that he is "mentally unsound" and does not stay at home for long.

Abdul Ahad Sheikh, a resident of Gadapora area in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, visited the shrine on Saturday morning and later sat near the Sita Rasoi, allegedly preparing to offer namaz, officials in Uttar Pradesh said.

Speaking to reporters at their residence in Shopian, Sheikh's son, Imran, said the family had no knowledge about his father visiting the Ram Temple. "We didn't know anything about it. He is totally unsound," Imran said.

When asked why Sheikh visited Ayodhya, the son said, "He had visited his in-laws' place five to six days ago. He keeps leaving and does not stay at home".

Imran said his father is mentally unsound, and keeps visiting mosques.

The neighbourhood came to know about the incident after police teams reached Sheikh's home for an enquiry into the incident. A neighbour said Sheikh is mentally unsound and is taking medicines.

"Had he been of sound mind, he would not have prayed inside a temple. He would have known it is a temple. He often leaves home like this. He doesn't understand that he has a family to care for," the neighbour said.

In Ayodhya, police said some people have alleged that Sheikh raised slogans when he was stopped from attempting to offer namaz, and the claim is being verified.

Police sources said the man told investigators that he was travelling to Ajmer.

The Ayodhya district administration and the Ram temple trust have so far declined to comment. PTI SSB ARB ARB