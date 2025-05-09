He joined Army against my wish as he wanted to serve nation: Father of jawan killed in J&K

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) The father of Murali Naik, a soldier from Andhra Pradesh who laid down his life during the cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, on Friday said his son joined the Army despite his opposition as he wanted to serve the nation.

He said his 23-year-old son wanted to don the army uniform for at least a year.

Murali, who was selected in the army as an Agniveer in 2022, died in the line of duty in the early hours of Friday.

Talking to reporters at his residence in Kamraj Nagar locality in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, Murali's father Shriram Naik said his son had undergone military training at Deolali in Nashik.

Murali was their only son, he said.

"Murali's aim was to serve the country. He joined the army despite my opposition. He just wanted to wear the army uniform for at least a year," said Naik, who could not hold back his emotions.

Although Murali was posted in Jammu and Kashmir as part of 'Operation Sindoor', he had told his parents that he was stationed in Punjab so that they do not panic in view of the prevailing Indo-Pak conflict, he added.

"We got this terrible news at 9 am when army officials called us. My wife broke down when she heard it was our Murali who had been killed in the morning firing...Just yesterday at 8 am, he had videocalled us and enquired about us. He said he was going to rest that day. And now we've lost him. I still cannot believe it," he said.

Murali had completed his training at Deolali in Nashik. He was first posted in Sikkim and was later sent to Kashmir, he added.

He was the primary breadwinner for the family as his father works as a daily wage worker while his mother is a domestic help. The family has been living in Kamraj Nagar for the last 32 years, a resident said.

Shridhar Naik, who lives in the same locality in Ghatkopar, remembered Murali as someone who was always passionate about joining the army.

"He wanted to join the army but his parents resisted the move. So he quietly went for the recruitment drive. It was only after he was selected that he told his parents who had accepted his decision unwillingly," he said.

He was born in Kamgar Nagar in Ghatkopar East, where he also grew up. He later went to his native village to pursue education, Shridhar said.

The family had gone to their native village in Kallitanda in Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh just a week ago to attend a village fair, according to him.

"His father received a call about his death in the morning and the news soon spread like a wildfire," Shridhar said.

He said Murali's mortal remains are likely to be brought to his native village and many people in the area will also be reaching there to pay their last respect.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid his respects to the martyred jawan.

The chief minister noted that Naik hailed from Gorantla mandal in Sri Satyasai district.

"My homage to martyr Murali Naik who sacrificed his life for the country. I extend my deep sympathies to his family members," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered condolences to him.

"Though his native place is in Andhra Pradesh, his family has long been settled in Mumbai. We extend our deepest condolences and share their sorrow," he said.

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said Naik's supreme sacrifice will be remembered by the nation forever. "My condolences are with his family in this difficult time. Heartfelt tribute to Murli Naik," she said in a post on X.

Parag Shah, MLA representing the Ghatkopar East assembly segment, also paid tributes to Naik and said he made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of Mother India.

"I and all the people of Ghatkopar share the grief of the Naik family and may the Naik family find strength to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti. The nation will always remember the sacrifice of martyred late Murali Naik," Shah said in a post on X. PTI ND PR NP