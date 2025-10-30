'He looted nation', alleges Rabri on PM's 'vehicle showroom' jibe

Patna, Oct 30 (PTI) Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi on Thursday bristled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe that "vehicles were looted from showrooms" in Bihar while the RJD was in power.

The remark was seen as an indirect reference to an incident during the wedding of her eldest daughter Misa Bharti, the MP of Pataliputra, during which, allegedly, several brand-new vehicles were forcefully taken out of showrooms for the ceremony.

When Rabri Devi's response was sought on the PM's charge, she shot back, "It is he who should be called a thief. He has looted the nation." Notably, Rabri Devi had been a homemaker till 1997 when her husband Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, stepped down as the CM following a CBI charge sheet in the fodder scam.

The alleged incident has often been blamed on Rabri Devi's brothers, Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav, who have now parted ways with their sister but were known to enjoy a lot of clout while she was the CM. PTI NAC SOM