He made mistakes, had to face consequences: Goldy Brar's cold confession on Moosewala's murder

Chandigarh: Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has openly admitted to orchestrating the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, claiming that the Punjabi singer "made some mistakes which could not be forgiven" and "he had to face the consequences".

Brar, a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, made the confession in a BBC World Service documentary. The British broadcaster released the two-part documentary, 'The Killing Call', on YouTube on Wednesday, also the birth anniversary of Moosewala.

Singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who was popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

He was killed when he, along with his friend and cousin, was travelling in a jeep to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa. Six shooters waylaid Moosewala's SUV and sprayed it with bullets.

After the killing, Brar claimed responsibility for the murder.

In the documentary, Brar told BBC that Moosewala's relationship with Bishnoi went back several years and the singer used to send "good morning" and "good night" messages to the gangster.

However, the relationship turned sour after Moosewala promoted a kabaddi tournament that was organised by Bishnoi's rivals.

"In his arrogance, he (Moosewala) made some mistakes that could not be forgiven," Brar said.

In the documentary, Brar also spoke about the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, who was murdered in August 2021 in Mohali.

"Everybody knew (about) his (Moosewala's role in that murder). Police also knew it. Even some journalists who were investigating Vicky's case knew.

"Sidhu was using his political power, his money and resources to help our rivals, those who killed our brother. We wanted to punish him for that. He should have been booked and sent to jail. But no one was hearing our plea and then we took it upon ourselves," Brar said.

"We had no option but to kill him. He had to face the consequences of his actions. It was either him or us. As simple as that," the gangster said in the documentary.

Asked why they did not go through the judicial system in India instead of taking law into their hands, Brar said, "Law and justice, there is no such thing. Only the powerful people can get justice, not ordinary people. I did what I had to do for my brother. I have no remorse whatsoever and I take pride in it."

Asked why they did not go after the perpetrators of Middukhera's murder, he said, "It is not that we have reached a compromise or forgiven them. They have all apologised and begged for their lives. But we have not forgiven anyone and we will never forgive."

Police had earlier said that Brar executed the plan to murder Moosewala to avenge the killing of Middukhera.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, went to Canada on student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Last year, Brar was designated as a terrorist by the government under the anti-terror law for his involvement in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosives through drones from across the border for carrying out killings in India.

Brar has also been associated with the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International.

The BBC documentary focuses on Moosewala's early life, his rise to fame in the music world and the circumstances of his killing.

It also features interviews of the singer's friends, a Punjab Police officer and a few journalists.

On Moosewala's birth anniversary on Wednesday, his family released three of his tracks -- "Take Notes", "0008" and "Neal".

While "Take Notes" has registered 8.2 million views so far, "0008" has 6.4 million views and 'Neal' has 6.3 million.