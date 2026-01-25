He represents India's soul: Hema Malini on Dharmendra getting Padma award

Mathura (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Sunday lauded the government's decision to award legendary actor Dharmendra with the Padma Vibhushan.

Speaking to PTI, Hema Malini said, "Dharmendra jee truly deserves the Padma Vibhushan. He was not just a legendary actor, but a living institution of Indian cinema." Remembering his contributions, Hema Malini said that for over six decades, he enriched the nation with timeless performances and that his contribution goes far beyond films.

"He represents the soul of India, its emotions, traditions, and humanity. Honouring him with the Padma Vibhushan would be a proud recognition of an extraordinary lifetime of service to art and the nation," she said.

Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, was posthumously conferred the Padma Vibhushan along with four other names on Sunday.

Former Kerala chief minister and Communist leader V S Achuthanandan and Dharmendra are among the awardees to receive the second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, posthumously for 2026, the government announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the government announced 131 Padma awards for the year 2026, including five Padma Vibhushans, 13 Padma Bhushans and 113 Padma Shris, which includes two duo cases in which the award for two individuals is counted as one. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL