He saw many ups and downs but never lost courage: Abhay Singh on OP Chautala

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Om Prakash Chautala witnessed several ups and downs in his life but never lost courage, his son and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said after the former Haryana chief minister's passing on Friday.

Chautala, who headed the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), passed away in Gurugram. He was 89.

"In his entire life, he saw many ups and downs -- both on the political and the family front -- but he never lost courage," Abhay Singh Chautala told reporters in Gurugram.

Chautala also took many big decisions during his political career, he said.

"As chief minister, he took several decisions that are examples even today," he said, referring to Haryana's development under the INLD government.

He had a big hand in Gurugram's development, Abhay Singh Chautala said.

"Not only have I lost my father but the farming community has lost a voice… We will continue to follow his footsteps," he said.

Chautala is survived by two sons and three daughters. His wife Sneh Lata passed away over five years ago.

His elder son Ajay Singh Chautala heads the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

An INLD spokesperson said Chautala had hiccups in the morning and collapsed in his house. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. PTI SUN SZM SZM