He wanted to join Delhi Police: Family of 18-year-old killed in Krishna Nagar building fire

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Eighteen-year-old Keshav Sharma, who lost his life after a fire broke out in his building in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area, wanted to join the Delhi Police, said his uncle.

Keshav's uncle Ashwini Sharma said his son’s friend informed them about the incident around 2.30 am.

“My son’s friend was returning from Karkardooma around 2 am after attending a function. He saw that the building caught fire and he informed us about it. There was a shop on the ground floor where around 20 to 25 two-wheelers -- electric and petrol -- were parked.

“The person who owns those vehicles put them on charge at night and it seems like short circuit in the scooter caused the fire. By the time they reached the spot, everything got finished,” Ashwini said.

Three people died after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Krishna Nagar area of East Delhi on Sunday.

Officials said the charred body of a 66-year-old woman identified as Promila Shad was recovered from the first floor of the building, while two others identified as Keshav and his mother Anju Sharma (39) were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Sachin Sharma, Anju's another brother, said that his sister had polio in one of her legs and it might be the reason why she could not escape.

“My sister told me on Saturday that she was having pain in her leg and could not stand. She was not going to cast her vote, but I supported her and said it is important to vote. She had polio in her leg. That might be the reason why she couldn't get up when the incident happened,” Sachin said.

Sachin further said that his nephew wanted to join the Delhi Police and was preparing for it. He had just passed Class XII.

“My brother-in-law works at a bakery shop, and he is admitted at Max Hospital where his condition is stated to be not good since he inhaled smoke. We have not informed him about the death of his wife and son. They used to live in that house as a tenant for the last one year.

"My niece used to live in the same house earlier and she left it following two short circuits,” Sachin said.

“Keshav was with me last evening before the incident took place. All the people were rescued by the fire personnel. The post-mortem was being conducted at the GTB Hospital and the bodies will be taken to Vivek Vihar where my younger brother lives,” Ashwini said.

Promila Shad’s son-in-law Anish Sadh said that his father-in-law tried but could not save her.

“She was lying on the stairs. When the fire broke out, my father-in-law came out and when he went inside to take my mother-in-law, he also got burn injuries. My father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and her kid used to live in the flat.

"My sister-in-law works at a private firm. I live in Greater Noida and came here around 3 am. The fire personnel took them out from the building,” said Anish, a businessman.

The flames were doused by 7.20 am and it was found that the fire began in 11 two-wheelers in the stilt parking of the house and spread to the first floor. The building comprises ground (stilt) plus four floors.

Vijay Kumar, a neighbour, said they tried to douse the blaze, but the fire was massive.

“I was taking a round around 2 am when the fire broke out. Some other people from nearby buildings also came out and we tried to douse the blaze using sand and water. But it was a massive fire, and we could not do much. The fire tenders rushed to the spot and they doused the blaze,” Kumar said. PTI NIT NIT MNK MNK