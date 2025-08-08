'He was a very calm man': Bhogal residents mourn Huma Qureshi’s cousin killed in parking dispute

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) In the narrow lanes of southeast Delhi's Bhogal, grief and disbelief linger after 42-year-old Asif Qureshi, cousin of Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, was stabbed to death following an altercation over scooter parking outside his home, an attack locals claim was the result of an old enmity. Asif, a poultry businessman, was known in the community as a soft-spoken man who mostly kept to himself. According to senior police officials, the two accused brothers attacked Asif about three months ago as well, but he was saved by the timely intervention of locals. "However, both had threatened him with dire consequences," said an officer. On Thursday night, the situation turned fatal after Asif objected to a scooter being parked at his gate, prompting a violent reaction from the brothers, Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), who lived a few houses away. Both were arrested within 24 hours of the crime.

The incident occurred while Asif was out getting bread and milk. "Asif bhai never raised his voice. He never got into any fights, was always peaceful, and would smile and walk away. We are shaken that such a man could be murdered like this," said Nadeem, a local of the area. According to the police, the accused first got into an argument with Asif and then allegedly stabbed him in the chest using a pointed object. "The weapon used in the commission of the offence, an ice-pick tool, has been recovered...," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Hemant Tiwari said in an official statement. Asif’s second wife, Shaheen Qureshi, who witnessed the assault, alleged that the murder was not spontaneous but planned. "The dispute started after a youth parked a scooter near our gate, blocking the entrance. When my husband requested him to move it a little, he began hurling abuses," she told PTI. "Ujjwal suddenly attacked him in the chest. He fell instantly and was soon covered in blood. I tried to save him, but was pushed away,” she added, holding back her tears, claiming that "they were jealous of him and had made an issue out of nothing." According to a police statement, after the altercation began between Ujjwal and Asif, the accused called his younger brother, Gautam, who took out a sharp object from his pants and allegedly stabbed Asif in the chest multiple times. This led him to collapse on the spot, after which the brothers fled the scene. "People are downright scared. If someone like Asif could be killed over something so minor, it can happen to anyone. We are scared for the safety of the residents here," another local stated. "This time it was Asif, next it could be us, who knows? Who is going to take responsibility for our safety if such goons walk our streets?" he questioned. From the elders to the children in the neighbourhood, Asif was everyone’s favourite, with locals saying that he was never problematic and always helpful. "He was gasping for life after the incident," said an eyewitness who requested to remain anonymous. "His family members called their relatives for help. If he had been taken to the hospital in time, he could have been saved." Vineetha Chauhan, a close friend, recounted that Shaheen called her brother-in-law from Nizamuddin and asked him to come. They then took Asif to the hospital, where he was declared dead. A case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. The police mentioned that the two brothers are school and college dropouts. Gautam left school due to the negative influence of his peers and had been taking random jobs for a living. Meanwhile, Ujjwal, a music teacher in Lajpat Nagar, dropped out of college for similar reasons. An official statement also confirmed that Gautam has one prior involvement in a legal case. Asif also owned a house and restaurant in Nizamuddin where his first wife and the rest of the family allegedly lived. "It’s the same house that belongs to the extended Qureshi family, including Huma Qureshi’s side," remarked another local, who described the situation as a "tragedy that has shaken everyone." PTI SGV BM SGV MPL MPL