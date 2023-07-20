'He was going to change his gym': Mother of 24-year-old engineer who died of electrocution

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) "I wouldn't have allowed my son to go to the gym had I known he won't come back," said the grieving mother of 24-year-old Saksham Pruthi, who died due to an electric shock at a gym here, while accusing the owner of negligence.

Saksham, a resident of Rohini Sector-19, was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state from the gym. Inquiry revealed that he was electrocuted while using a treadmill at the facility and died.

Speaking to mediapersons, his mother said that his son was planning to go to a different gym soon.

"I would never have sent him for the workout if I had any idea about it (his death)," she said.

"He went to the gym after a gap of one week and told me that he will change it soon," the mother said. She added he had eaten an apple which she had cut for him before he left for the gym on Tuesday morning.

Holding the gym's negligence for her son's death, she said, "My son had no fault. He was innocent and I want justice for him. I want the authorities to seal the gym and punish the accused." She further said that gym representatives initially informed them that Saksham fell down and was being taken to the hospital.

Keshav, who was present at the gym at the time of the incident, told PTI that around 7.15 am Saksham sat between two treadmills to take rest but fell down.

When Keshav tried to lift Saksham, he too got an electric shock. However, Keshav was able to turn off the power switch before people in the gym rushed to him and gave him CPR and massaged his hands and feet, police said.

While Keshav survived, there was no response from Saksham and was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state, they said.

The mother also said Saksham had recently started working and his colleagues in the office said he was very sincere.

The FIR in the case said the gym is being run by one Anubhav Duggal, who has been arrested. A case under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered in the matter at K N Katju Marg Police Station.

Saksham is survived by his parents and a sister. PTI NIT SKY