He was in power for many years: Ajit on Sharad Pawar's constitutional amendment suggestion

Pune, Aug 30 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday took a subtle swipe at his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar over his suggestion of a constitutional amendment to resolve the reservation issue, pointing out that the senior Pawar was in power for long.

Amid the hunger strike by Manoj Jarange for reservation for the Maratha community, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said at a function in Ahilyanagar earlier in the day that the Supreme Court has placed a ceiling of 52 per cent on overall reservations, and a constitutional amendment was necessary (to raise it).

When asked by reporters for his comment, Ajit Pawar, who heads the rival NCP, said, "The person giving this information has been in power for many years. He was in the central government for ten years. He is revered, and worthy of respect. Don't make me speak more." As to Jarange's agitation in Mumbai which entered the second day, the deputy CM said the state government was making efforts to find a solution.

"The Shinde committee (a delegation headed by former high court judge Sandeep Shinde) met Jarange today....Coordinated efforts are underway to resolve the issue and discussions have been initiated for that purpose. There is a (cabinet) committee of 12 members, including Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and they are holding discussions over the issue," Ajit Pawar added. PTI COR KRK