'He was our last hope': Family mourns drowning of 9-year-old boy

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Aniket was his family's hope for a better future, for which his father worked tirelessly as a daily wager to ensure that his youngest son gets a proper education. But the hard work came to naught as the nine-year-old drowned in the northwest Delhi canal along with a friend.

Tragedy struck the family on Sunday afternoon, leaving them distraught when Aniket and his friend, Krishan Kumar (13), had gone to the Haiderpur canal in Shalimar Park to play.

However, they accidentally slipped into the water and drowned.

His aunt Premalata, who was inconsolable, told PTI, "He had just gone to play. The other children who had also gone to play with them returned home crying." She remembered Aniket as a cheerful boy, studying in Class 3. "He was such a good child, good in studies. Being the youngest, he was so pampered. Now the house feels empty without his voice," she said.

"The elder two could not study much, but for him (Aniket), we had such high hopes. His father was working so hard so that Aniket could go to school properly. He was our last hope," she added.

The victims' relatives pointed out that the spot has long been unsafe and their complaints had gone unheard.

"That place is dangerous. Children play around it as the area looks like a park. It has no safety, and we kept complaining. Just eight days ago, another child drowned," said another relative.

Relatives alleged they did not receive timely help after the boys were pulled out. "Neither the police nor the hospitals helped us properly. If only someone had helped us take him quickly to the hospital, maybe he could have been saved," the aunt said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 10.17 pm, following which the boys were rushed to the BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

According to police, Aniket is survived by his father and two elder brothers. Kumar is survived by his father, two brothers and a sister.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added.