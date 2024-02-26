He will always be among us through his songs and ghazals: Amit Shah on Pankaj Udhas' passing

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the passing of renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas and said his demise has left a huge void in the world of music that will be difficult to fill for a long time.

Best known for "Chitthi Ayee Hai" and "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein", Udhas died in Mumbai on Monday following prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72.

"Pankaj Udhas ji mesmerised many generations with his melodious voice. His ghazals and songs touched the hearts of people of all ages and classes. Today, his demise has left a huge void in the world of music, which will be difficult to fill for a long time," Shah said in a post on X.

"He will always be among us through his songs and ghazals. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and his fans. May God give peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti, Shanti," he added.

Udhas -- who also made a mark as a playback singer in several Hindi films, including "Naam", "Saajan" and "Mohra" -- died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said. PTI ACB ACB SZM