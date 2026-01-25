Head constable arrested for graft in Punjab's Khanna

Ludhiana, Jan 25 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested a head constable posted in Khanna here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5.20 lakh from a property dealer, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson, the arrest was made following a complaint from the resident of Master Colony, who is engaged in property dealing.

The complainant alleged that the accused, Ramesh Kumar, tried to frame him in a false case of gambling and asked him to contact the Khanna Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge, Narpinderpal Singh.

The complainant said that he denied the allegations made by the head constable against him, but the CIA in charge kept accusing him of being involved in betting and illegal lottery and demanded Rs 5 lakh, threatening to register a false case and arrest him.

The bribe amount was later increased to Rs 5.20 lakh, the spokesperson added.

The complainant initially arranged Rs 2.20 lakh, but the money was returned as he was asked to pay the entire amount. He then approached the vigilance bureau, which laid a trap leading to the arrest of Kumar while accepting the bribe. Raids are being conducted to arrest the CIA in-charge Singh, the spokesperson said. PTI COR CHS OZ OZ