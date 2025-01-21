Head constable arrested for taking bribe in Faridabad

Faridabad, Jan 21 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a head constable posted at Dabua police station in Faridabad after catching him red-handed accepting a bribe, an official said on Tuesday.

The constable is alleged to have demanded a bribe to get bail to a person accused in an assault case.

According to the complainant, his nephew was accused in an assault case and the constable was demanding a bribe to get him bail. He had already taken some money as part of the bribe demanded and was demanding more, the complainant said.

The ACB, acting on the complaint, asked the complainant to pay the policeman the bribe amount. On Monday, when the complainant handed the bribe to the policeman, ACB officials nabbed him.

An FIR has been registered at ACB police station, Faridabad, the official said. PTI COR SKY SKY