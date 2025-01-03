Head constable arrested in Ghaziabad for corruption, another absconding

Ghaziabad, Jan 3 (PTI) A head constable attached with the Ghaziabad Police was arrested on Friday for alleged corruption while another went absconding, officials said.

Both the accused constables deployed in the Ankur Vihar police station limits have been booked under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

The FIR was lodged against Head Constables Vipin Kumar (35) and Dinesh Kumar following the circulation of a video on social media, where they were purportedly seen extorting money from a complainant.

An investigation was conducted, confirming the allegations, after which they were suspended, according to the Ghaziabad Police.

Vipin Kumar was arrested on Friday based on evidence and observations from the viral video. "Head Constable Vipin Kumar hails from Chand Ki Madhiya under Gulaothi Police Station in Bulandshahr," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural, NK Tiwari, said.

Dinesh Kumar, the other accused, is absconding, and police teams are conducting raids at his possible hideouts, Tiwari added.

"A detailed inquiry will be conducted into the matter. The victim will also be interrogated to confirm the facts and gather more details about the video clip," the DCP said. PTI COR KIS TIR TIR