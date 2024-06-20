Head constable dies of suspected heat stroke, SI gets clean chit on negligence charge

Kanpur (UP) Jun 19 (PTI) A head constable died of a suspected heat stroke here, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

He denied any negligence in providing treatment to Brij Kishor (52), who succumbed on Tuesday, after a purported video appeared on social media in which the cop was seen lying unconscious while his colleague was recording his video on a phone .

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Collectorganj) Mohd Mohsin Khan told PTI that Kishore, a resident of Jhansi who was attached to the reserve police lines, had gone to Kanpur Central station to take a train to his native place on Tuesday.

As he reached the station gate, he felt dizzy and managed to walk to a nearby shop where he fainted due to heatstroke. He was later taken to a nearby police booth where Sub-Inspector Jag Pratap Singh came to assist him, ACP added.

During the investigation, it was found that the SI had given Kishor water and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to save his life, ACP said.

He said the SI had made a video seeking information from the constable as to whether any untoward incident had happened to him.

"The SI also took the policeman to the hospital where he succumbed during treatment," he added.

When the SI was inquiring about the health of the constable, someone made a video and posted it online, the officer said. PTI COR CDN RT RT