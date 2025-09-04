Head constable ends life by hanging himself at his official residence in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) A head constable committed suicide by hanging himself at his official residence in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Badan Singh (45) was posted at Roopwas police station in Bharatpur and was promoted from constable to head constable only one-and-a-half months ago, he said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Bayana) Hari Ram Kumawat, Badan Singh was found hanging in the bathroom of his quarters built in the Roopwas station premises. Fellow policemen, who found him hanging, informed senior officers.

A forensics team has examined the spot and collected evidence. The room has been sealed, the ASP said, adding that the reason for the policeman's suicide is not known yet.

The post-mortem will be conducted by a medical board, ASP Kumawat said.

Badan Singh was a resident of Chiksana village under Daulatpur police station limits, he added.