Head constable gets life term for shooting government teacher on UP board exam duty

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) A special SC/ST court here has sentenced a head constable to life imprisonment for gunning down a government teacher who was on duty during the 2024 Uttar Pradesh Board examinations, an official said on Wednesday.

Special Judge Sitaram held head constable Chandra Prakash Yadav guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 504 (intentional insult) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

Government counsel Pervender Kumar told PTI that the incident took place on March 17, 2024.

A team assigned to transport answer books of the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations had brought them under police security to SD Inter College in Muzaffarnagar. As it was late, the team stayed in the vehicle stationed outside the college gate.

"During this time, an altercation broke out between head constable Chandra Prakash Yadav and teacher Dharmendra Kumar. The constable opened fire on the teacher, killing him on the spot," the government counsel said.

A case was registered and Yadav was arrested. He had been lodged in jail since the arrest.

The court, after examining the evidence and hearing arguments from both the sides, convicted and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment, the government counsel added.