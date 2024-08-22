Head constable hangs himself inside police post in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) A police head constable allegedly hanged himself inside a police chowky here on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place at the chowky under the Bhankrota Police Station, they said.

Babu Lal hanged himself from the ceiling of the police chowky where he was posted, Station House Officer Rajkumar Meena said.

He was alone at the chowky at the time of the incident, SHO Meena said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated, he added. PTI SDA OZ BHJ BHJ